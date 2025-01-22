New Telegraph

January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Shettima Arrives In…

Shettima Arrives In Davos For AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the high-level dialogue tagged, “Forum Friends of AfCFTA: Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa,” as part of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the forum will focus on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol.

It also brings together key stakeholders, including policymakers, business leaders, and experts, to explore strategies for using digital technologies to enhance intra-African trade and economic growth.

Nigeria’s participation underlines its commitment to driving the success of AfCFTA and advancing digital trade across the continent.

READ ALSO:

The Vice President, who is set to chair the session, is expected to advocate for innovative approaches to harness digital technologies as tools for expanding trade opportunities and fostering economic integration in Africa.

The forum provides a platform to highlight Africa’s digital trade potential, discuss private sector involvement in the AfCFTA framework and develop actionable strategies to boost intra-African trade.

Vice President Shettima’s attendance is part of efforts by Nigeria’s leadership in regional trade discussions and its dedication to building a sustainable, digitally-driven trade ecosystem.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

LP Govt in Abia Lacks Accountability –Nkole
Read Next

Tinubu’s Quest To Overcome The Power Sector Gridlock
Share
Copy Link
×