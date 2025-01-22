Shettima Arrives In Davos For AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the high-level dialogue tagged, “Forum Friends of AfCFTA: Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa,” as part of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the forum will focus on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol.

It also brings together key stakeholders, including policymakers, business leaders, and experts, to explore strategies for using digital technologies to enhance intra-African trade and economic growth.

Nigeria’s participation underlines its commitment to driving the success of AfCFTA and advancing digital trade across the continent.

The Vice President, who is set to chair the session, is expected to advocate for innovative approaches to harness digital technologies as tools for expanding trade opportunities and fostering economic integration in Africa.

The forum provides a platform to highlight Africa’s digital trade potential, discuss private sector involvement in the AfCFTA framework and develop actionable strategies to boost intra-African trade.

Vice President Shettima’s attendance is part of efforts by Nigeria’s leadership in regional trade discussions and its dedication to building a sustainable, digitally-driven trade ecosystem.

