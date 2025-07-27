Shettima Arrives In Addis Ababa For UN Food Systems Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to represent Nigeria at the second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit holding from July 27 to 29.

His aircraft landed at the Bole International Airport at about 4:26 p.m. local time.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima was received on arrival by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Temesgen Tiruneh; Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires to Ethiopia, Amb. Nasir Aminu; and other top officials of the Nigerian Embassy, including Dr. Suleiman Dauda, Finance Attaché; Wing Commander Gabriel Batubo, Deputy Defence Attaché (Air Force); Amb. Macy Ogbede, Deputy Head of Mission; and First Secretary, Mr. Jangado Ishaku.

Shortly after his arrival, the Vice President met with members of the Nigerian delegation, including the Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture and Executive Secretary of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), Marion Moon. He was briefed on Nigeria’s expected deliverables at the summit.

Shettima will participate in high-level discussions on transforming the coffee value chain, food security, public financing, trade, and responsible investment. He is also expected to attend events showcasing real-world examples of food systems transformation and partnership building.

The summit will review progress since the 2021 inaugural edition and push for stronger commitments towards resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.

At a recent briefing, Shettima outlined Nigeria’s key goals: positioning the country as a thought leader in food systems reform, leveraging global partnerships that align with domestic priorities, and promoting a private-sector-driven model for Africa’s food transformation.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has donated 2,000 cashew seedlings and 100,000 cashew seeds to Ethiopia. The gesture, sufficient to cultivate 600 hectares of farmland, was received by Ethiopia’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr. Efa Muleta Boru.

The donation complements Ethiopia’s earlier gift of 2,000 Hass avocado and 2,000 coffee seedlings to Nigeria in June 2025, underscoring both nations’ commitment to agricultural cooperation and sustainable development.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s agricultural transformation agenda and Nigeria’s “Green Revolution Diplomacy,” aimed at boosting diplomatic ties through food security initiatives.