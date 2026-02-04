Shettima Arrives Enugu For S’East Dev’t Commission Stakeholders’ Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Wednesday arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to attend the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Stakeholders’ Summit holding in the state.

According to an update posted on X by his Spokesman, Stanley Nwocha, the summit aims at strengthening collaboration among public and private sector stakeholders to accelerate economic growth, investment, and sustainable development across South East Nigeria.

Nwocha noted that the South East Development Commission, recently signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is designed to serve as a catalyst for regional development.

“The SEDC, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was created to serve as a catalyst for investment, working closely with public and private stakeholders to create an enabling environment for business, innovation, and community empowerment.”

Upon arrival, Shettima was received by the governor of Enugu State, Peter MBA; Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Also present were the Chairman of the South East Development Commission, Emeka Wogu; the Managing Director of the Commission, Mark Okoye.

Shettima is expected to outline key components of the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its long-term regional development framework during the summit.

“Among other things, the Vice President will highlight the Renewed Hope Agenda’s long-term regional development framework, designed to unlock inclusive growth, resilience, and shared prosperity for South East Nigeria,” Nwocha added.