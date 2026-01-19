Shettima Arrives Davos To Lead Nigeria’s Delegation To 56th World Economic Forum

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF).

He was received on arrival by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; and officials of the Nigerian Mission in Switzerland.

The 2026 World Economic Forum marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s global economic diplomacy with the official debut of Nigeria House Davos.

READ ALSO:

For the first time, the Federal Government has established a dedicated sovereign pavilion on the Davos Promenade.

The facility, developed through a successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP), will serve as a permanent hub for high-level ministerial engagements, investment roundtables, private-sector discussions, and cultural diplomacy throughout the WEF week.

Shettima is expected to present Nigeria’s 2026 economic outlook to some of the world’s most influential political and business leaders.

He will also participate in key plenary sessions focusing on emerging global issues, including the responsible deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and biotechnology.

During the forum, the Vice President will hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of state, chief executives of multinational corporations, and leaders of international development finance institutions.

The engagements are aimed at strengthening partnerships that support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.