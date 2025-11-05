Shettima Arrives Brazil, Set To Represent Tinubu At COP30 

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Belém, Brazil, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th Session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), hosted in the capital of Pará State, deep in the Brazilian Amazon.

The global summit, convened by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in partnership with international organizations, brings together world leaders, development partners, and business executives under the theme “Climate Action and Implementation.” Discussions will focus on adaptation, forests, biodiversity, and climate justice.

Vice President Shettima’s engagements at COP30 will begin with the general plenary of leaders, where he will deliver Nigeria’s national statement on climate action.

He is also scheduled to participate in the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Fund and join a high-level roundtable on Climate and Nature, chaired by President Lula.

Later, the Vice President will attend an Amazonian Cocktail Reception for Heads of Delegation, hosted by the Brazilian President, as part of diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening Nigeria’s climate partnerships and strengthening global environmental cooperation.