Shettima Arrives Angola To Represent Tinubu At 7th AU–EU Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has arrived in Luanda, Angola, where he is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 7th African Union–European Union (AU–EU) Summit.

On arrival, the Vice President was received and briefed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, alongside Amb. Aminu Nasir (Charge d’Affaires, Addis Ababa), Amb. Faith Ekwekwo (Charge d’Affaires, Brussels), Amb. Maxy Ogbede (Charge d’Affaires, Luanda), and other senior government officials ahead of the high-level engagements.

Over the next two days, Shettima will join Heads of State and Government from across Africa and Europe to deliberate on shared priorities including peace and security, climate action, inclusive economic development, trade expansion, digital innovation, migration, and opportunities for young people across both continents.

The summit is expected to produce renewed commitments and strengthen partnerships between the AU and EU in addressing global challenges and promoting sustainable growth.