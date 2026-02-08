Shettima: All Hands On Deck To Restore Peace, Tranquility To Kaiama

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, was at the head of the Federal Government’s delegation to Kwara State yesterday to condole with the victims of the terrorists attacks on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima reaffirmed the determination of the President to ensure that peace and tranquility was restored in the affected areas of the state. He assured the people of the communities that while the President had ordered the deployment of battalion of the Nigeria Army to Kaiama, all hands were already on deck to rid the affected communities and the entire state of insecurity.

Shettima gave the assurance when he led a Federal Government’s delegation to commiserate with the people of Kaiama Local Government and the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the deadly terrorist attack that claimed several lives.

The Vice President disclosed that the President has instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise all resources, in partnership with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, to provide succour and support to the distressed communities.

“Your Excellency, we are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserate with you and the good people of Kaiama and Kwara State, by extension, over the tragedy that befell our communities of Woro and Nuku in the evening of Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

“That tragic killing had shocked Nigerians because the victims were peaceful members of the communities that were dedicated to building peaceful livelihood, while they practice their religion in the peaceful and harmonious manner that the injunctions of Islam has instructed,” he said Shettima extended what he described as the heartfelt condolences of President Tinubu and the Federal Government to the government and those who lost their loved ones in the gory attacks, noting that all hands were already on deck to restore peace in the community.

“Please, accept our heartfelt condolences, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A battalion of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to Kaiama and all hands are on deck to ensure that peace and tranquility is restored to those communities,” he assured.

The Vice President did not disclose the measures being taken to restore peace in the area, observing however that, “security issues are sensitive issues and we do not have to divulge most of the actions that are being taken by our security establishment.

“But I’m here fundamentally to commiserate with the government and people of Kwara and the people of Kaiama, in particular, over the tragic loss of lives and to reassure the good people of the state of harmony. Our prayers are with you, our empathy is with you,” the Vice President added.

Earlier, Chairman of the North East Governors Forum, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, extended the condolences and sympathy of the North East Governors to the people and government of Kwara State over the tragedy.

He said: “As Muslims, we believe in destiny and it is our sincere hope that, by God’s grace, this act will not happen again. Our prayers are with you and it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will forgive those that have lost their lives and grant them Aljannah firdaus,” Governor Zulum prayed.

Responding, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq, applauded the swift response of the Federal Government to the incident, saying, “as confirmed by the Local Government Chairman, troops are already on ground and the Operation Savannah Shield is in motion.

“As you can see, we were welcomed at the airport by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Second Division of the Nigerian Army. A DIG is on ground. We truly appreciate the response of the Federal Government, and representatives of NEMA have been on ground since the incident happened.”

The governor called for continued prayers for better a situation and better security in Nigeria, just as he said, “One is short of words and what to say but we will continue to support our President, the Vice President and our leadership for God to guide them in the affairs of this nation.”

Also, the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for the immediate deployment of a military battalion in the area, and thanked the Governor of Kwara State for his leadership.

The Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar, also applauded the President for the prompt action taken after the massacre that in Kaiama. “We really appreciate the effort of President Tinubu. Since the incident happened on Tuesday, he has shown concern toward us.

The security personnel and other relevant agencies are adequately deployed to arrest the situation,” the traditional ruler said. Other dignitaries present at the visit included the Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar; Sen. Ali Mohammed Ndume; Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), Eng. Jennifer Adighije; former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, and members of Kwara State House of Assembly, among others.