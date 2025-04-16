Shettima, Akume, Govs To Grace Veritas’ 8th Inaugural Lecture

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, are expected to grace the 8th Inaugural Lecture of Veritas University, in collaboration with Apollos University, Florida, USA.

Other dignitaries expected at the lecture, which will take place later in April, include the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN; President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Pius Olarewaju, FCIB; and the National President of Papal Knights in Nigeria, Steve Adehi, SAN.

Tagged “Reinventing Leadership: Strategies for Organisational Re-engineering and Entrepreneurial Success,” the lecture will be delivered by Gabriel Okenwa, an eminent scholar and legal luminary who currently serves as Executive Director, Administration, at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The event, which will be chaired by former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, is poised to be a melting pot of political, academic, legal, and business elites.

It is expected to celebrate both intellectual rigour and cultural heritage.

A highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Okenwa’s seventh book, “The Making of a Lawyer.”

The unveiling will be conducted by Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, alongside Seun Faleye, Managing Director of the NSITF.

With a rich blend of political leadership, corporate visionaries, legal minds, and cultural pride, the lecture promises to be a landmark moment in Nigeria’s academic and leadership discourse.

