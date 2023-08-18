Shettima, Akpabio Grace Jibrin’s Son Wedding In Kano

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Vice President Kashim Shettima Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Governors were among the dignitaries who graced the wedding ceremony of the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jib rin’s son, Abdullahi in Kano State.

Abdullahi ties the knot with his heartthrob, Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madak at the magnificent Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque, Goron Dutse, in Kano, after the jamaat prayers.

At the event, While Abbas accepted the groom’s proposal and gave the bride’s hand in marriage, Shettima served as the groom’s Wali, taking the marriage oath on behalf of the family and presenting N500,000 as dowry.

Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga, the Chief Imam of the Isyaku Rabiu Juma’at mosque, properly observed the wedding Fatiha in accordance with Islamic customs.

Senator Ali Ndume, Kawu Sumaila, and members of the Kano Executive Council are notable personalities.