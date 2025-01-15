Shettima, Akpabio, Abbas Lay Wreaths At Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima alongside the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeeb Abass, have laid wreaths at the National Arcade in Abuja to commemorate the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Shettima stood in for President Bola Tinubu who is currently at an official function in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Tinubu departed Abuja last Saturday to participate in the 2025 edition of Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025) taking place in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, which began Monday, 12 in the emirate to end Friday, January 18, 2025.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Defence to commemorate the country’s fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price for the sake of humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support Operations around the world, as well as various Internal Security Operations.

In commemoration of the end of the Nigerian civil war which occurred on 15th January, the date was chosen to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria. Hitherto, it was conducted on 11th November alongside other Commonwealth nations.

Dignitaries including the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas represented by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Abubakar Badaru as well as members of the diplomatic corps among others are attending the event.

Vice President Shettima would release white pigeons in commemoration of the day.

