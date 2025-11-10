Shettima, Akpabio, Abbas, First Lady To Grace 2025 National Children’s Confab

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, are expected to grace the 2025 National Children Leadership Conference in Abuja.

The children’s conference is organised by the Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV), under the leadership of its founder, Hon. Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee.

A statement by the founder, Hon. Bamidele Salam, said “The National Children Leadership Conference (NCLC) is a flagship programme of CALDEV, launched in 2021.

“It serves as a bold and dynamic platform bringing leadership development closer to African children, particularly in Nigeria.

“Over the past three years consecutively, it has given children a voice, vision, expression and opportunity to lead – empowering them to express their ideas, showcase their potential, celebrate their achievements and contribute meaningfully to the development of our continent”.

With the theme, “The Role of Children in Nation Building: Digitally Smart, Socially Responsible,” the NCLC 2025 seeks to empower young Africans with essential leadership skills, digital literacy, and a deep sense of social responsibility.

The conference is renowned for shaping the minds and values of the next generation of African leaders and will bring together over 400 children from across the continent for an extraordinary experience of learning, leadership and community development, and inspiration.

The participants are between the ages of 13 to 19 years. CALDEV believes that this group represents a dynamic group of emerging leaders passionate about making a difference in their communities and nations.

The conference is scheduled to take place from Monday, November 17, to Friday, November 21, 2025, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Significantly, the grand finale of the programme coincides with the global observance of Universal Children’s Day, held annually on November 20.

Building on past editions that have positively impacted over 1,000 Nigerian children, the 2025 conference will expand its reach to participants from Zambia, Gambia, Uganda, and Ghana, fostering unity, collaboration, and cultural exchange among African children and youth.

The conference will feature a rich lineup of transformative activities, including: Book Launch – titled: The Power of a Teenager: 50 Ways to Inspire Change – Authored by Rep. Bamidele Salam, the Founder of CALDEV.

“Children Parliamentary Session- a unique mock parliamentary session where children would showcase their legislative leadership skills”.