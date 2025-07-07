Shettima, Agama Urge Judiciary To Deepen Confidence In Capital Market For Economic Revival

In a clarion call for institutional synergy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite on Monday charged Nigeria’s judiciary to play a pivotal role in restoring investor confidence and ensuring the efficient functioning of the capital market, a key pillar in President Bola Tinubu’s economic revival agenda.

Speaking at the opening of the SEC Judges’ Workshop in Abuja, themed “Repositioning the Nigerian Capital Market for National Economic Transformation through Effective Dispute Resolution,” the dignitaries stressed the imperative of timely and sound judicial decisions in fostering a resilient and investor-friendly financial ecosystem.

Vice President Shettima underscored the foundational role of trust and legal predictability in capital formation, describing the capital market not merely as a trading platform but as “a vehicle for long-term financing, job creation, and inclusive prosperity.” He warned that “justice delayed is justice denied,” particularly in financial markets where confidence and timing are critical.

“We cannot drive transformation without a capital market that commands both domestic and international confidence,” Shettima declared. He urged judicial officers to deepen their understanding of capital market jurisprudence and partner with the SEC in entrenching integrity and accountability within the financial system.

Dr. Agama, in his remarks, commended the successful enactment of the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, calling it a “reformative milestone” that sets the stage for greater transparency, market efficiency, and investor protection. He said the workshop aims to strengthen judicial capacity, promote regulatory alignment, and enhance the adjudication of sophisticated financial matters.

“This Act is not merely a legal document. It is a vision statement for economic resilience, a roadmap for investor confidence, and a blueprint for wealth creation,” Agama noted. He emphasized the judiciary’s vital role in interpreting the new law and crafting precedents that support innovation while safeguarding market integrity.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, described the capital market as “a democratic lever for economic empowerment,” warning that while it holds transformative potential, it is equally vulnerable to fraud, regulatory arbitrage, and rapid technological shifts.

She challenged the Bench to embrace its role as “custodians of commercial justice,” especially as new financial frontiers—such as cryptocurrency, green bonds, and digital assets—test the limits of traditional adjudication. “Judicial consistency must evolve with economic realities. We must not allow novelty to obscure precedent or permit ambiguity to undermine stability,” she asserted.

In her intervention, Uzoka-Anite reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to institutional collaboration, describing the capital market as “a fulcrum of national development.” She called for deeper partnerships among the judiciary, regulators, and policymakers to preserve market confidence and facilitate inclusive growth.

The workshop, attended by justices of the Supreme Court, appellate and state courts, legal scholars, and market practitioners, marks a crucial step in aligning judicial capacity with Nigeria’s ambition to mobilize N1 trillion in capital flows, bridge infrastructure gaps, and unlock the full potential of the nation’s financial markets.