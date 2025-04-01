Shettima Advocates Peaceful Co-Existence, National Unity

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance as key pillars for national progress, drawing from the lessons of Ramadan.

He also called on citizens to support the administration’s ongoing economic reforms, assuring them that short-term difficulties would yield long-term benefits for the Country.

Speaking on Monday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during a luncheon with Borno State elders and his schoolmates in celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, the Vice President, represented by the member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abdulkadir Rahis, emphasized the need for continued harmony among citizens.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this Eid-El-Fitr. I also want to emphasize that we should all preserve, maintain, and build on the sense of unity that exists among us for our collective progress and development,” he said.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to implementing policies that will drive sustainable development for all Nigerians. Just as Ramadan teaches endurance, we ask for your continued patience as these necessary reforms take root and bear fruit,” he added.

Shettima, who arrived in his home State on Sunday evening, urged Nigerians to continue embodying the spiritual lessons learned during Ramadan as a pathway to national development.

“Peaceful coexistence is essential, and we must not relent in upholding this virtue. It will significantly contribute to both personal and national development,” he stressed.

The Vice President enjoined the people of Borno State and Nigerians at large to uphold humility and communal living in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Books, values he described as fundamental to national progress.

Also speaking, Kaka Shehu Lawan, representing Borno Central Senatorial District, prayed for lasting peace in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to rally around the President, stressing that he needed their prayers and support as he implements policies aimed at improving the economy and overall development of the nation.

“The Vice President is an epitome of leadership, sacrifice, resilience, integrity, perseverance, and, above all, courage,” the Senator remarked.

“I urge my constituents and Nigerians at large to emulate his virtues. He is a leader we are all proud of.”

The Lawmaker expressed gratitude to the Vice President for hosting his schoolmates and elders of Borno State, describing it as a demonstration of his usual magnanimity and love for his people.

“In his characteristic generosity during every festive period, the Vice President extends hands of fellowship to all, from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council to Borno Central District and, by extension, the entire State,” he added.

Similarly, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, commended the Vice President for his kindness, particularly towards the needy, despite his tight schedule.

“When he is in Abuja, his schedule is overwhelming, yet he always finds time for his people. Seeing the joyful faces of his classmates, elders, and other guests at this event is a testament to his character,” Kyari noted.

The Minister praised Shettima’s humility, describing him as a man of integrity and compassion who remains deeply connected to his people.

Earlier, Chairman of the Borno State Elders Forum, Gambo Gubio, expressed appreciation for the Vice President’s hospitality and assured him of continued prayers for success in his duties.

Among the dignitaries present were the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijjani, as well as several of Shettima’s former classmates and neighbors.

