Shettima, Adesina Hail Construction Of SAPZ In Calabar

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Federal Government was working hard to ensure food security.

He gave the assurances yesterday in Calabar during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Adiabo, Calabar.

According to him, the government is aware that the country has an advantage in the agricultural sector and was ready to leverage on it to develop the non-oil sector.

The VP praised Cross river State Governor Bassey Otu for working to establish agriculture related ventures which has the capacity to engender self-sufficiency.

The African Development Bank AFDB) President Akinwumi Adesina said the establishment of SAPZ would bring good news to Nigeria.

He however, appealed to both Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to work together to achieve a common purpose of delivering expected dividends to Nigerians.

