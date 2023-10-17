New Telegraph

October 17, 2023
October 17, 2023
Shettima Addresses Nigerian Students, Others In China (Photos)

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday held a meeting with Nigerian students in Beijing, China, New Telegraph reports.

Shettima At the same time addressed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassadors in China and the staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing.

The Vice President arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday for the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum and was received at the Nigerian Embassy by Nigerian Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda.

