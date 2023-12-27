Shettima, Abba, Barau, Kwankwaso Others Witness Na’Abba’s Funeral Prayers

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, were among hundreds of mourners who attended the funeral prayers of the late 7th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba at Emirs Palace at about 5.38 pm.

The remains of the late Speaker was earlier received at Aminu Kano International Airport by Barau, Governor Abba, and his Deputy Comrade Aminu Abdussalam among others.

Chief Imam of Kano Professor Mohammad Sani Zaharaddeen lead the funeral payers.

Among the personalities that attended the prayers include Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Head of Security agencies in Kano, and Captains of Various Government agencies among others.

the late speaker left behind One Wife and Ten Children, and he died Early morning of Wednesday in Abuja National Hospital.