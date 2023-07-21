Shettima, 36 Governors Move To Reduce Prices Of Food

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been directed by the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima to immediately distribute foodstuffs to states within one to two weeks time frame.

The directive which was given to the agency on Thursday aims to reduce the high prices of food items nationwide.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had last week declared a state of emergency on food security in the country.

Reeling out the directive at a press conference held shortly after the NEC meeting, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed emphasized the significance of food security in the council’s deliberations.

Governor Mohammed, however, stressed that the distribution procedure will involve both local and state governments substantially.

He added that this effort will also involve collaboration between NEMA and corresponding institutions at the state and local government levels, to ensure the smooth distribution of grains.

He said, “Food is a key component of what is on the table in terms of food security. On the escalation of prices of foodstuff, we are happy because NEC has seriously engaged with NEMA, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and indeed with the Ministry of Agriculture.”

The governor assured that the process would be transparent, with involvement from civil society organizations and community-based organizations.

He asserted, “The states are involved and of course, at the end of the day you will see that these things will reach the target.”

New Telegraph reports that this action is expected to lower the prices of food items, as these grains can be supplied at subsidized rates or sold to crash current market prices.