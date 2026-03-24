Shetima Confirms Fintiri As Adamawa APC Leader

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday confirmed Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state following his defection to the party.

He made the confirmation during a reception in honour of Fintiri as he officially joined the APC at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the event, said: “Henceforth, Fintiri is the authentic party leader in the state in line with the party’s hierarchy.” He also announced plans to bring on board the former Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla (Bindow).

He explained that Fintiri is now the highestranking APC member in the state, making him the party leader, adding that before now, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu had earlier been regarded as the party leader in the state.