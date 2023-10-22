Sherifat Akintunde: State of Some Vulnerable People Is Heartbreaking

Sherifat Akintunde is one of the very few women that joined the Nigerian Army and served for 13 years before relocating to United States of America. Although, she prefers to keep that part of her life away from the public, she has gone into other businesses which makes her an entrepreneur. Sherifat founded the Ajoke Welfare Foundation in 2006, to cater for the aged, youths and less privileged in Nigerian communities. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she lends her voice to the breast cancer awareness month and why it is necessary for more people to get involved helping the less privileged in the society

Ajoke Welfare Foundation in the United States, is known as Ajoke Relief Foundation Inc. ( 501c status) I’m also the CEO, Hi5 Scrubs & Hi5 baby- empire LLC, USA. The Director of Human Services with InvisibleOne inc, USA. Likewise, the Director of Marketing, Life Events LLC, USA. Based on our impact of the organization in our society, I’m happy to say, we have received numerous awards and recognition in our organization.

The work continues and we hope you will join us. Thank you. Can you share the story of what inspired you to become a philanthropist, and how has your journey evolved over the years? I started Ajoke Welfare Foundation because I have a deep passion for everyone, especially the elderly. The people or individuals the society do not care about or pay attention to, I find a way to take care of them.

In this generation, people are self-seeking, yet at Ajoke Welfare Foundation, our goal is to provide support for the needy. It is this passion that makes us who we are as an organization and that drives our programs and outreach.

Nigeria faces various socio-economic challenges. What specific area or causes do you focus on with your philanthropic efforts and why?

As I mentioned earlier, at Ajoke Welfare Foundation, our primary goal is to catre for the aged/elderly. Yet, we understand that the youth are the backbone of any society, regardless of their location and that is why we create skill acquisition programs that will not only give them head knowledge, but will likewise provide hands-on exposure and experience to master these skills.

A practical example is the state of affairs in Nigeria and in some countries around the world. Hunger is a huge challenge, even developed countries are faced with. Even in the US, you see billboards encouraging people to give, in an attempt to reduce or eliminate hunger. At its early state, it is almost impossible to tell who is truly hungry for food and who is not.

It is not written on people’s faces. That is why, Ajoke Welfare Foundation is catering to the elderly people, who are no longer in the workforce and even those whose kids do not have the job or means to provide for them. It is a situation of survival, almost everywhere. In doing this, we carefully select the kind of food we provide them from time to time. We just do not want them to eat, we want them to eat healthy.

What are your challenges so far? And how are you tackling them?

As a nonprofit organization, there are un- limited challenges that we encounter in the process of executing what we love to do. On a broader scale, inflation is quite a monster we can never tame. The cost of purchasing food is increasingly high; yet we cannot just stop providing support to these people that are trusting us to show up for them. That is why we are looking for more donors to give and volunteer to help us negotiate these prices.

As we all know, finance is the core challenge of any nonprofit organization. As such , we are welcoming new donors a n d volunteers to partner with us to h e l p e v e r y people that need o u r help i n o u r com- m u – n i – ties. We have been able to care for thousands of our aged through our relief programs, gave scholarships to youths in order to help them graduate from high school and college. We also provide skill acquisition programs just to name a few.

Christmas is fast approaching. What are your plans for the vulnerable?

During the holidays, especially Christmas, we connect with our communities to make sure no one feels left out of the celebration. We do this by providing gifts, meals, and palliatives.

Collaboration is crucial in addressing complex issues. Can you discuss any partnership or collaboration you’ve engaged in to maximize the impact of your philanthropy?

Very true! One of our strategies as an organization is not to create more and more programs. Yet, our strategy is to partner with individuals, businesses and /or companies and g o v e r n m e n t parastatal who can help provide resources and materials to foster the organization in attaining her goals. Thus, positively impacting the very communities that need and deserve this help. Another strategy we implement is to partner with other nonprofit organizations in Nigeria, the USA and other countries across the globe.

Ever been moved to tears in the course of delivering your duties?

To be honest with you, running a non- profit organizations can be overwhelming. Yes, there are times I just let it out and shed tears because when you see how other humans are living and surviving to live, it will definitely humble you and bring you to tears. No human deserves a lesser standard of living.

We were in two different communities, one in Lagos and the other in Ogun State. It was heartbreaking to see the horrible condition of living, how people in this communities are coexisting and living. My desires is that we can all come together to do something to help.

What advice would you give to the government as a philanthropist, who has literally seen the high and the low?

For the government, we want to sincerely appreciate them for what has been done. It takes a lot to excute these reforms. programs, and subsidies; yet we want to encourage the government to do more. We strongly believe in them and their ability to do more for the citizens of Nigeria.

We believe they can create windows of opportunities for the youth, entrepreneurs and make Nigeria a better all -round environment. We also appeal to the government to create reforms that will create an enabling environment for existing independent nonprofit organizations to deliver solutions to the complex issues in our communities.

It’s breast cancer awareness month. What are your thoughts about how far treatments and awareness for women has been?

Here in the US, where I work presently as a nurse, there are advanced treatments and proper care. I know Nigeria is doing their best to improve cancer treatment but there is still a lot to be done. Women should know that early detection helps save lives. They should learn proper self examination, go for regular check ups and indulge in healthy lifestyle. More awareness is needed to reach more women in remote areas and if possible, government should help find out ways to sponsor treatments, especially for who cannot afford it.