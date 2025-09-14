Sherif Adekunle: From Academia To Cannes Film Festival

At 32, the Nigerian producer and economist is one of the youngest delegates heading to MIPCOM Cannes 2025, where Africa will have its first-ever Creative Africa Content Pavilion (CAPCOP).

Dr. Sherif Olorunrinu Adekunle, with a PhD in Economics at just 29 and multiple professional certifications, and a career as a producer across film, TV, and stage, is carving a bold path for African cinema on the global stage.

This October, Dr. Sherif will attend MIPCOM Cannes 2025, the world’s largest entertainment content market, after being awarded a delegate badge. The occasion is historic, for the first time, Africa will have its own pavilion at Cannes, and Dr. Sherif will be one of the first Nigerian delegates, as well as one of the youngest, representing a generation of young African creatives with global ambitions.

Dr. Sherif’s journey began in academia, where he earned his PhD in Economics from the prestigious Afe Babalola University, Nigeria. Alongside his doctoral research, he obtained certifications in banking, finance, accounting, project management, real estate, customer relations, and computer systems.

His passion for storytelling led him into the world of media. He trained at the Royal Arts Academy (2018), Ebonylife Creative Academy (2021), and Kunle Afolayan Production Academy (2022) and further sharpened his skills through programs like the Oge Obasi Producing Masterclass (2019) and the Creative Economy Practice Producing Residency (2025).

As a film and TV producer, Sherif has worked as Line Producer on titles such as The Bride Price (nominated for Best Indigenous Film at the AMVCA 2023), Samaritan, AKITI, Gbese, Mother, Dusty Dreams, Hey Stranger, Trapped, and more.

On stage, he produced Dear Applicant, which premiered in the UK at the Peckham Fringe and European Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2025, showing his commitment to taking African stories across borders and mediums.

Earlier in 2025, Sherif was among only 12 people selected globally for the International Sales and Distribution Executive Programme (ISDE), organized by NIFS and Trino Motion Pictures. The 3-month programme featured facilitators from around the world, equipping participants with the knowledge to navigate the global film and TV distribution space.

Graduating in August 2025, Sherif was awarded a MIPCOM badge, positioning him at the forefront of a historic moment for African cinema.

“I represent the aspirations and dreams of many young African creatives. To be at Cannes the year Africa finally has its pavilion is bigger than me, it is about ensuring indie filmmaking and African storytelling find their rightful place on the global stage,” Dr. Sherif says.

Following MIPCOM, Sherif plans to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival (December 2025) and the American Film Market (AFM), continuing his mission of spotlighting independent African cinema at the world’s biggest platforms.