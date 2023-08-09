Shelve strike, Nigerians’re dying, FG begs resident doctors

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call off its strike as Nigerians were dying in droves due to inability to access proper medical care.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, who made the appeal yesterday, in Abuja, gave assurances that the government was doing all within its power to attend to the remaining issues on demand from the doctors, as some have already been met

According to her the major issues of which NARD had insisted prompt response were the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and the one-on-one replacement of doctors in hospitals

She, however, explained that while the committee set up to look into the issues raised by NARD needs to conclude their work within the time frame given and submit recommendations for government to work with, government had appealed to the striking doctors to exercise little patience for ministers to come on board.

She said: “We held another meeting here on July 17, to review the level of implementation from the government side, and we appealed to them that we just came in on May 29.

“On the immediate payment of 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund we appealed to them that they should kindly await when ministers are in place. “We are pleading with them to call off the strike. People are dying, people cannot care for themselves.

“I am begging them, I am imploring them. Please, call off this strike and go back to work. “I want to reiterate this government’s commitment to peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues. In doing that, I assure you that the government will adhere to all approved standard industrial relations procedures and best practices.”

