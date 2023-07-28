Shell’s Profits Tumble 56% To $5bn As Energy Prices Cool

Shell yesterday re- ported a 56% fall in second-quarter profit to $5 billion, according to Reuters. This is as oil and gas prices and refining profit margins fell, prompting the energy giant to slow its share repurchase pro- gramme, a company’s statement said The earnings, which missed forecasts, follow bumper earnings in 2022 after energy prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were in line with its second-quarter performance two years ago.

Shell said it would repurchase $3 billion in shares over the next three months, down from $3.6 billion in the previous three, while raising its dividend to $0.33 per share as previously announced in June. In June, Shell announced it would buy back at least $5 billion in shares in the second half of the year. On Thursday it said buybacks of at least $2.5 billion will be announced at its third-quarter results.

“Chief Executive Officer, Shell, Wael Sawan said: “We will continue to prioritise share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent.” The statement disclosed that Shell’s adjusted earnings of $5.073 billion missed company-provided analyst forecasts of $5.8 billion.

Meanwhile TotalEnergies posted a drop in second-quarter net income yesterday, reflecting lower natural gas prices and slimmer refining margins in Europe as energy markets calm. According to Reuters’ report, adjusted net income fell to $5 billion compared with $6.5 billion in the first quarter, and $9.8 billion during the same period last year.