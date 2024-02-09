‘Shell’s Divestment’ll Not Affect Duly Signed Contracts’

The Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, has said that the planned divestment by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) will not affect any contract duly entered by the company.

He also said the major projects in the pipeline, especially the gas projects, would be developed under SNEPCo. He added that the divestment was a business re-alignment and would only affect the shareholding structure of the company, while the operations and staff would remain intact.

According to him, the company will take the Final Investment Decision (FID) on some of the major projects in 2024, which will benefit the Nigerian oil and gas industry and the national economy. These were contained in a statement yesterday from Corporate Communications, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).