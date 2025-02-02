Shelling At Busy Sudanese Market ‘Fills Mortuary With Bodies’

Share

Shelling at a busy market near Sudan’s capital has filled a mortuary with bodies, medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said.

MSF and the Sudanese authorities said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were responsible for Saturday’s attack in the city of Omdurman, which killed and injured more than 100 people – a claim the RSF has denied.

The majority of those killed at the market were women and children, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union says.

The RSF and Sudan’s army have been locked in a civil war that, over 22 months, has killed tens of thousands and sparked what the UN describes as one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, reports the BBC.

In the past few weeks, the army has stepped up its offensive in Omdurman, which lies across the River Nile from capital city, Khartoum, aiming to regain complete control from the RSF.

Eyewitnesses told the AFP news agency that Saturday’s artillery shelling had come from western Omdurman, where the RSF remains in control.

Saturday’s explosion caused “utter carnage” at the nearby Al Nao hospital, which was overwhelmed with injured patients, MSF general secretary Chris Lockyear said.

