Shell Workers, PENGASSAN Protest

Employees of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) on Tuesday barricaded the gates of the company’s offices in protest against alleged anti-labour practices. The workers chanted slogans and demanded that SNEPCo management address their grievances.

The protest was coordinated by members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

According to a strike notice submitted to SNEPCo management, the workers alleged deteriorating working conditions for certain staff categories and claimed that expatriates were taking over roles meant for Nigerians.

They further stated that employees were subjected to heavy workloads, stress, debt burdens, and repeated restructuring, which they said had contributed to what they termed “non-accidental deaths” among colleagues.

The workers also accused management of pay discrimination against Nigerian staff, unfair benchmarking under the company’s global pay structure, and implementing a “Best-in-Basin” cost-cutting policy that they claim undermines staff welfare.

They criticized allowances offered to them as non-market reflective, citing a N1 million car grant as unrealistic under current economic conditions.

SNEPCo management, through the company’s Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, said the company is engaging constructively with PENGASSAN and that the protest did not affect operations.

She said: “We are aware of a peaceful protest by members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the entrance to our offices today, and we are engaging constructively with the union to understand their demands. Our operations and access to our facilities remain unaffected.

“SNEPCo values its employees as essential partners in delivering safe and reliable energy for Nigeria. We are committed to maintaining fair and inclusive working conditions that support their well-being and enable them to realise their full potential.”