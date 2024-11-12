Shell Will Continue To Power Progress On Energy Security In Nigeria – Okunbor

Share

Shell will continue to power progress in the drive for energy security in Nigeria through its businesses in the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream and Renewables sectors, the Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC), Osagie Okunbor has said.

In a remark delivered on his behalf by Exploration Manager, Gogo Eneyok, at the opening of the 42nd Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE,) in Lagos, Okunbor said the range of the Shell businesses were integrated across the energy value chain.

He added that SPDC was working hard to address the challenges as captured in the theme of the event: “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth & Affordability.”

In addition to SPDC, the other Shell businesses in the country are Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo,) Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG,) Daystar Power and All On as well as Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG,) in which Shell has 25.6% interests.

These were contained in statement issued on Tuesday by Media Relations Manager, SPDC, Gladys Afam-Anadu.

Okunbor said: “Shell, working with government, regulators and stakeholders, is actively participating in finding a pathway through the energy trilemma. We are focused on generating maximum value and cash to power the country.”

Referring to efforts towards low and zero-carbon products to market, he said: “Shell is deploying latest technologies in reducing emission in our operations and we are well on track to meet our forecasted Green House Gas reduction targets.”

According to the statement, SNG is also increasing domestic gas delivery through its distribution network of 150 kilometers in Nigeria while Daystar and All On are giving individuals and communities access to cleaner and affordable energy.

Okunbor however, pointed out that for these and other efforts and investments to achieve the desired results, government had to improve the regulatory environment with continuous improvement in the provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The menace of crude theft and illegal refining must also be tackled to safeguard the nation’s resources and protect the environment,” he added.

“The opening ceremony of the NAPE conference featured a tour of exhibition stand by the executive members of NAPE.

“He and other dignitaries were conducted round the Shell stand by Magdalene Umoh, a Senior Production Systems Engineer.

She gave an insight to the milestones of Shell businesses in Nigeria including social investments and development of Nigerian contractors and vendors.

The Shell stand is complemented by a well-staffed medical team which is attending to participants and visitors for the duration of the four-day conference.

