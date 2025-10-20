Shell Urges Sustained Actions To Position Gas As Engine Of Growth

Nigeria needs sustained actions to attract and retain investments in the gas sector to ensure economic growth and industrialisation, senior leaders of the Shell Energy Nigeria organisation said at the 3rd edition of the Gas Investment Forum, according to a statement yesterday by Communications Manager, the Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Gladys AfamAnadu.

They stated that investments in key infrastructure, consistency in policy and regulations and partnerships were highlighted as enablers for the development of the nation’s huge gas resources. General Manager, Shell Energy Nigeria, Markus Hector, and Managing Director Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Ralph Gbobo, made the remarks at separate sessions at the conference, according to the statement.

Hector, represented by Head, Portfolio, Regulation and Supply, Chuka Amos-Ejesi, at a panel session on Nigeria’s Decade of Gas Imperative: “Driving Investments through IOC–Independent Partnerships. Markus said: “There is a clear strategic case for collaboration.

IOCs bring international experience, deep capital reserves, and strong technical and risk management frameworks while independents bring local insight, agility, and operational flexibility in the Nigerian context.

“Partnerships must also build domestic capacity — in engineering, supply chain, operations, and maintenance.” Earlier in his remarks at the opening ceremony, Ralph said SNG was developing infrastructure by building gas hubs in Port Harcourt, Aba, Ota, and recently, Yenagoa and hopes to extend to other cities.