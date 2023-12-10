Shell Trains, Empowers 150 Youths In Ogun

As part of an effort to contribute to economic development in the country through youth employment initiatives, Shell Nigeria Gas Limited has trained and empowered 150 youths in Ogun State on enterprise development, skill acquisition and also donated equipment to them.

The Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, Mr Ralph Gbobo disclosed during the graduation ceremony for the 150 youths trained in skills acquisition in Ota,Ogun State.

The beneficiaries completed the 5-day enterprise development training program(EDP) organized by Shell Nigeria Gas for host communities which provided entrepreneurship skills for youth entrepreneurs in the state.

“The graduates were empowered with equipment as start-up capital ranging from welding machines, sewing machines, bakery ovens, hair-dressing machines, and catering equipment, among others.

According to Mr Gbobo, represented by Mr Simeon Eze, Assets Manager West Division Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd, the Enterprise Development program is to ensure youths in host communities hone their skills, sharpen business acumen, build successful businesses, provide employment and increase income levels in the society.

In his admonition to the trainees, the Olota of Ota, Oba Prof. Abdul Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, urged the beneficiary entrepreneurs to be more steadfast and determined to succeed in their various businesses irrespective of the challenges. ”

He said: ” You are taking the first step of a long and fulfilling business career, self – development, and skills acquisition on the road to being a successful entrepreneur.

“Today, you are being taken out of the labour market. If you do very well, you will become employers of labour.

“You can only attain this if you put what you have learnt into mind, how to manage and grow your business, you will surely make it.”

He added, “I take note of some faces and register it. Do not be surprised when I see you and ask you what have you done with our training. I will monitor you, I will go around my community and ask you how far?”

“The royal father appreciated Shell for the initiative.

He said: “We appreciate Shell Nigeria Gas Limited for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the enterprise development and skills-acquisition trainers, Emobella Engineering Nigeria Limited, youth leaders for their support in creating the enabling environment, as well as the Local and State governments.

He said: “Thank you very much for remembering our community. What you have done will reduce the level of crime in our community.

“It is only when youths are employed that they will not have time to think about crime.”