‘Shell Trading’s Trust In Petralon Energy Signals Growing Investors’ Confidence

Investors’ confidence in indig- enous operators may have received a boost as Shell Western Supply and Trading expressed confidence in the operations of Petralon Energy, an indigenous ex- ploration and production company with demonstrated capacity to acquire, develop, finance, and operate oil and gas assets.

A statement yesterday said, at an event hosted in London by Shell Western Supply and Trading, to celebrate Petralon Energy’s achievement of first oil at the Dawes Island Field, its Chief Executive Officer, Rodrigo Teixeira de Abreu, while commending the leadership of Petralon Energy, said: “I want to take a moment to recognise the great work the Petralon team has done.

For those who have been there since the beginning, this is the result of a very disciplined rollout of your strategy. It reflects the quality of the Petralon leadership team and the tangible strategy they have put in place, which is now delivering results”.

The acclaim was showered on the company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ahonsi Unuigbe; Board Chairman, Mutiu Sunmonu, CON; and Chief Commercial Officer, Uduak Uquere for the remark able feat attained by Petralon Energy in transitioning the Dawes Island asset from development to production in 2025.

Petralon Energy’s first oil achievement marks a key milestonefor the company and Nigeria’s marginal field programme. The accomplishment is a laudable testament to the capacity of indigenous operators to operate assigned assets responsibly and optimally.