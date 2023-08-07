Shell, TotalEnergies, BP, Others Suffer €100bn loss

Shell, TotalEnergies, and British Petroleum (BP) are among companies in Europe that suffered at least €100 billion in direct losses from their operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine commenced in 2022.

A report obtained from Financial Times on Monday, which is a survey of 600 European groups’ annual reports and 2023 financial statements showed that 176 companies have recorded asset impairments, foreign exchange-related charges, and other one-off expenses as a result of the sale, closure, or reduction of Russian businesses.

The aggregate figure does not include the war’s indirect macroeconomic impacts such as higher energy and commodities costs. The war has also delivered a profit boost for oil and gas groups and defense companies.

BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies — reported combined charges of €40.6 billion. The losses were far outweighed by higher oil and gas prices, which helped these groups report bumper aggregate profits of about €95 billion ($104 billion) last year.

The report stated that BP reported a $25.5 bn charge, announcing three days after the invasion that it would sell its 19.75% stake in state-owned oil group Rosneft.

It noted that it took TotalEnergies longer to report a total cost of $14.8 bn. According to the report, the French energy group has yet to write down its 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project. It further said that Shell took a $4.1 billion charge, while Norwegian oil and gas group Equinor and Austria’s OMV have reported €1 billion and €2.5 billion respectively.

Defense companies’ shares have been boosted by the conflict.

According to the report, utility companies took lost €14.7 billion, while industrial companies, including carmakers, lost €13.6 bn. Financial companies including banks, insurers, and investment firms, have recorded €17.5 billion in write-downs and other charges, the report stated.

It noted that the decision by Russia to seize control of the Russian businesses of gas importers Fortum and Uniper in April, followed by the expropriation of Danone and Carlsberg in July 2023, suggests more pain lies ahead.

The report noted that more than 50% of the 1,871 European-owned entities in Russia before the war are still operating in the country, according to data compiled by the Kyiv School of Economics. European companies still present in Russia include Italy’s UniCredit, Austria’s Raiffeisen, Switzerland’s Nestlé, and the UK’s Unilever.