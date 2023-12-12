Shell to commit $5bn for Bonga North deep-water project

Shell Group said that it would provide $5 billion investment opportunity in the Bonga North project off the shores of Nigeria, located in the deep water.

Shell’s Global Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Ms. Zoe Yujnovich, disclosed this when the management of Shell visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale.

During the visit, Yujnovich expressed Shell’s commitment to maintaining its legacy of onshore investments in Nigeria, particularly as the company refocuses its investment to key into new and existing opportunities in the gas sector.

She announced an imminent $5 billion investment opportunity in the Bonga North project off the shores of Nigeria, located in the deep water.

She also outlined Shell’s dedication to the development of the gas value chain in the country, including a substantial commitment of $1 billion over the next five to 10 years, aimed at unlocking gas resources for domestic use and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project.

She expressed Shell’s eagerness to proceed with this investment and outlined several prospective investments which Shell Group is eyeing in Nigeria over the short to medium term.

Yujnovich said: “Mr President, I want to be successful in my role, and I cannot be successful in my role unless I can find a way to bring more new investments to Nigeria.

“I have made commitments to our investors that we will continue to invest in gas and oil. In Nigeria, I see all the conditions to continue to make this partnership stronger. In the deep water, we have an imminent investment opportunity in Bonga North.”