Shell Showcases Role In Nigeria’s Energy Sector At SPE Conference

Shell has reaffirmed its contributions to the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry during an exhibition at the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), held in Lagos.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Shell was honoured at the event’s opening ceremony with an award for the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Bonga North project, a major deep-water development.

Shell was among over 60 exhibitors at the conference. Its exhibition stand featured its flagship Nigerian business, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), alongside Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), All On an impact investment company supporting energy access in Nigeria and Daystar Power, a provider of integrated solar power solutions for businesses across West Africa.

The Minister of State for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, led dignitaries on a tour of the Shell stand, where he acknowledged Shell’s long-standing contributions to Nigeria’s energy landscape.

“Shell has been powering progress in Nigeria for more than 60 years, pioneering both onshore and deep-water oil and gas production, and implementing wide-ranging social investments that have improved lives across the country,” he said.

Receiving the visitors, Senior Production Geologist, Abidemi Belgore, said Shell remains committed to leveraging technology and human resources to drive a resilient and sustainable energy future.

“We are happy to showcase our support for end-to-end energy sustainability,” Belgore added.

The statement further noted that SPE’s recognition of Shell stemmed from the company’s $5 billion investment in the Bonga North project, announced in late 2024. The project, currently under execution, is estimated to hold over 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and is expected to reach a peak production of 110,000 barrels per day.

Marno de Jong, Shell’s Executive Vice President and Country Chair for Nigeria, highlighted the company’s broad impact:

“We are pleased that our businesses in Nigeria have delivered tangible benefits to the country, through taxes and royalties, support to local businesses via contract awards, and impactful social investments in health and education,” he said.

De Jong added that the 2025 SPE conference serves as an important platform for Shell to reiterate its confidence in Nigeria’s future and its continued commitment to supporting the country’s development goals.