Shell Sees Bright Future For Nigerian Companies In Offshore Devts

Share

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) has highlighted significant opportunities for Nigerian companies to benefit from its offshore and shallow water oil and gas projects, provided they are prepared to capitalize on them.

Speaking at the 5th Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, SNEPCo Managing Director, Ronald Adams, said projects like Bonga Southwest Aparo, Bonga North, and Bonga Main Life Extension could boost Nigerian businesses and enhance their expertise if they commit to executing higher-value contracts.

Adams’ remarks, delivered by SNEPCo Head of Supply Chain Charles Oranyeli, emphasized the company’s pioneering role in Nigeria’s deepwater sector, starting with the Bonga development—the country’s first deepwater oilfield exploration and production venture.

“Our operations have greatly benefited Nigerian businesses, and we expect them to be ready to seize more opportunities,” Adams said.

“We see Nigerian content development as a business driver, not just a regulatory requirement, and will continue supporting local companies to take on even bigger roles in oil and gas operations.”

He noted that Nigerian companies have the potential to upscale their skills and provide services across logistics, drilling, fabrication, construction of subsea manifolds, mooring and loading systems, pressure vessels, and gas processing equipment in deepwater. Additionally, they can offer procurement and civil works services in shallow water operations.

Since production began at Bonga in 2005, SNEPCo has supported Nigerian contractors and service providers in building capacity by developing systems and a competent workforce aimed at delivering projects safely, on time, and within budget—not only in Nigeria but across the West African subregion.

This commitment has enabled Nigerian companies to play key roles in the safe and efficient operations of the Bonga Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, which celebrated producing its 1-billionth barrel of oil from the field on February 3, 2023.

The three-day NOGOF event, hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), carried the theme: “Driving Investment and Production Growth: Shaping a Sustainable Future for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry Through Indigenous Capacity Development.”

SNEPCo is a sponsor of the event and hosted an exhibition showcasing its contributions to Nigeria’s economy and local communities.

Share