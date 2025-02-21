Shell Seeks On Partnership To Develop Nigerian Economy

Share

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has called for continuous collaboration between professional associations in the oil and gas industry and government agencies to ensure the sector contributes more effectively to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

It stated that such collaboration could result in investments in research and development that will ensure technological innovations not only in the oil and gas industry but also in other sectors of the economy.

SPDC Exploration Manager Gogo Eneyok made the call in Abuja where the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) began its 60th Annual International Conference on February 16-21, with the theme “Transformation of the Mineral, Energy, Water and Construction Sectors through innovations.”

These were contained in a statement on yesterday by Media Relations Manager, SPDC, Gladys Afam-Anadu. Eneyok said: “SPDC has sustained its decades-old partnership with the NMGS, sponsoring conferences, providing internship opportunities for professionals and the academia and supporting research, especially through the provision of real-time data from the industry to improve the quality of academic work.

“Shell continues to power progress n Nigeria through our operations on land, shallow and deep-water waters, as well as in gas and renewables and will provide opportunities for industry professionals to innovate and keep pushing the limits of research and development.

It is indeed, a time where all professionals and government must deliberate on the various aspects of the energy sector.”

