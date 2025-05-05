Shell/NNPC Tennis Tourney In Full Swing At Ikoyi Club

Share

The 2025 Shell/NNPC Tennis Tournament which started at the Ikoyi Club 1938 on Thursday last week enters full swing today.

In this edition, over 80 players are competing for honours across various categories. The players are competing in the Male singles divided into A and B, Ladies singles, Veteran Singles, Super Veteran Singles and the Team event.

The club’s Tennis Section Captain, Ehiz Uwague, at the weekend noted that there were high expectations for the upcoming rounds beginning from today.

“The matches will be intense now and we expect standout performances from the players. As the group matches progress, I anticipate even more gripping encounters, with players pushing their limits to secure a spot in the final rounds,” Uwagwe said.

Share