Shell/NNPC Tennis Tournament: Kienka Anticipates Exciting Finals

The 2025 edition of the Shell/NNPC Tennis Tournament has entered the crucial stages and some of the main actors are fast looking at their chances to clinch the title.

One of them is Godwin Kienka, competing in the Veteran singles category of the ongoing competition, taking place at the tennis courts of Ikoyi Club 1938.

Kienka, the Director of the International Tennis Academy and also a former International Tennis Federation bagged Umpire, is the defending champion of this annual event in his cadre.

Speaking yesterday, Kienka showered praises on the organisers of the tournament and the sponsors. “It is a highly competitive event every year and Ikoyi Club Tennis section has done well to retain the event just as the sponsors are still there as partners.

“I am in the finals again and I look up to an exciting game against a familiar opponent. This year has been very hot because more players emerged on the favourites list and so the semis kept a lot of spectators at the edge of their seats,” Kienka noted.

