Shell/NNPC Tennis Tournament Begins In Lagos

The 2025 edition of the Shell/NNPC Tennis Tournament started on Thursday at the Tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

Tennis players are competing in various categories including the Male singles divided into A and B, Ladies singles, Veteran Singles, Super Veteran Singles and the Team event.

According to the elite club’s tennis technical committee, the tournament which was earlier billed to start on Monday May 3rd was moved to Thursday due to the persistent rain at the venue area.

Ikoyi Club Tennis section Captain, Ehiz Uwague, says over 80 players are competing in various categories of the tournament.

In some of the games decided late on Thursday, Stephen Ezeagu came from a set down to edge out Sivashankkar Krishnamurt 2/6, 6/4, 10/8) in an energy sapping encounter. In other first round games, Bamidele Adeoye defeated Oluwole Fajobi 6/3, 7/5 while Ademola Adesile also dismissed Olusola Alexander 6/0, 6/0. In another tough encounter, Ehiz Uwague fought hard to overpower Manoj Chugani 7/6, 5/7, 10/6.

The tournament continues everyday and ends on May 10.

