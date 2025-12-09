Shell Nigeria Gas Expands Operations

Shell Nigeria Gas Limited (SNG) has announced that it is expanding its operations in Ogun State with an agreement to provide gas to SG Industrial FZE, a leading steel company in the Guandong industrial zone in the State.

The agreement adds to a growing list of clients for SNG which has developed as a dependable supplier of gas through distribution pipelines of some 150km, serving over 150 clients in Abia, Bayelsa, Ogun, and Rivers states.

The company recorded the achievements working in close collaboration with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML). These were contained in a statement yesterday by the company’s Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu. Managing Director, SNG Managing Director, Ralph Gbobosaid at the signing ceremony: “Our commitment is clear — to build, operate, and maintain a gas distribution system that is not only reliable, but resilient, transparent, and designed to fuel growth.

“The agreement reflects our commitment to expanding access to cleaner and more reliable energy to support Nigeria’s growth agenda.”

Vice General Manager SG Industrial FZE, Moya Shua said: “We are thrilled to partner with SNG on this transformative journey. This collaboration marks a major step forward in securing reliable energy that will power our growth and long-term ambitions.”