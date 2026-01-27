Shell Mulls $20bn FDI In Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer, Shell Plc, Wael Sawan, has said the company’s new project in Nigeria could lead to Shell and its partners investing about $20 billion in foreign direct investment.

He clarified that half of the $20 billion would be capital, while the other 50% will be the operating expenses and the likes that will come into Nigeria. Speaking during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, he also explained that the project is Bonga South west.

According to him, Nigeria now stands out as one of the most attractive destinations for capital allocation within Shell’s global portfolio. He opined that there is improved political stability, policy consistency, and leadership adding that these are key factors driving Shell’s confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Sawan said: “We think there is more to invest here, and we understand the vision that you (President Bola Tinubu) have for the country, and so we are indeed working on a project, Bonga Southwest, that could potentially, if we get to an FID stage, see us, with the partners, invest around $20 billion in foreign direct investment.”

President Tinubu while responding, according to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, noted that Shell and its partners invested nearly $7billion in Nigeria within the past 13 months.

According to the statement, Tinubu also has approved the gazetting of targeted, investment-linked incentives to support Shell’s proposed Bonga South-West deep-offshore oil project, a move aimed at accelerating fresh capital inflows into Nigeria’s energy sector.

The President stated that the project aligns with the government’s objective of restoring investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector while driving sustainable growth across the energy value chain.

He clarified that the incentives are expected to fast-track Shell’s Final Investment Decision (FID) on the project, adding that the administration considers those project as strategic to boosting production, jobs, and foreign exchange earnings.

The President said the approved incentives were carefully targetted to attracting new investments and safeguarding government revenues as well as ensuring longterm economic value. Tinubu said: “These incentives are not blanket concessions.

They are ring-fenced and investment-linked, focused on new capital, incremental production, strong local content delivery and incountry value addition. “My expectation is clear: Bonga South-West must reach a Final Investment Decision within the first term of this administration.”