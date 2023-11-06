Shell losses bid to stop ex-employee’s suit over illegal dismissal

The National Industrial Court, Abuja Division, has dismissed the objection filed by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain a. suit filed by one of its ex-staff over alleged illegal dismissal.

The claimant, Johnson Ogbum, had approached the court to challenge his disengagement from the oil company. He argued that the company breached the Guidelines for the Release of Staff in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry when it failed to obtain the consent or approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources through an application to be made to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission before his dismissal from service.

In response, the defendant, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, filed a preliminary objection seeking an order striking out the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

It further prayed for an order striking out the names of Minister of Petroleum Resources (2nd respondent) and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (3rd respondent) from the suit, for not being proper or necessary parties to the case as there is no co-employer or triangular employment relationship between them and the claimant.

The oil company further submitted that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain any claim under the Guidelines seeking to direct the Minister of Petroleum Resources and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to impose penalty on her and the withdrawal or cancellation of permit, license or lease of the applicant. It argued that the power to impose penalties and sanctions under the Guidelines are Administrative powers vested in the Minister of Petroleum Resources and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and not judicial powers, and the effect of which will be tantamount to exercising the powers reserved for the Minister of Petroleum Resources and is not cognizable under the Guidelines.

Ruling on the contentious issue, the presiding Judge, Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae held that the reliefs the claimant is seeking are consequential orders that may be made by the court depending on its findings at the trial. The judge added that the orders sought fall within the jurisdiction and powers of the court.

The judge further held that the assertion by Shell’s lawyer that the powers of the court are ousted or curtailed in respect of the Guidelines is not in tune with the provisions of Section 6 (6) (b) of the Constitution.

Besides, the court held that the claimant has the ‘locus standi’ to seek those reliefs both as an employee, and as a citizen of Nigeria in a matter of public policy and employment rights of employees in the petroleum industry, and the Minister of Petroleum Resources and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission are proper and necessary parties to the suit.

“The court has jurisdiction to entertain the entirety of the claimant’s suit and all the reliefs sought. I rule that the claimant has ‘locus standi’ to sue. This objection is dismissed. Costs of N50,000.00 awarded to the claimant”, the court held.