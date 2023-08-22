Shell Investigates Trans Niger Pipeline Leak

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has said that it is investigating a possible leak on its Trans Niger oil pipeline that traverses the Bodo community, Nigeria’s Rivers State following an August 18 report.

The Trans Niger oil pipeline, a 180,000-barrel-per-day pipeline is one of two conduits that export Bonny Light crude.

The pipeline which is operated by SPDC, evacuates crude from oil fields in Rivers and parts of Bayelsa to the Bonny Crude Oil Export Terminal.

SPDC spokesperson, Salt Abimbola Essien-Nelson, also told Reuters that the company was working with stakeholders in the investigation.

She said, “We are working with the community and other stakeholders to ensure we can safely look into and resolve this situation.”

Nigeria has been battling oil theft and pipeline sabotage, which had reduced the country’s crude oil supply to international marketing, making it unable to meet its OPEC quota.

The Rumuekpe section of the pipeline had an explosion on Friday, March 3, 2023. Rumuekpe is in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria.

There was a massive fire consequent upon the explosion. The fire ravaged for many hours and destroyed several houses in the area, it was, however, put out, after it had caused great damage.

The SPDC’s investigation claimed that it was caused by oil thieves who had illegally tapped into the pipeline.