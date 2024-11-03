Shell Intensifies Efforts For FG’s Approval Of Rejected $2.4bn Onshore Sale

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shell, Wael Sawan, has said that talks were ongoing with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for approval of the sale of its $2.4bn onshore deal which it struck with Renaissance Africa Energy.

He disclosed this in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday.

Shell had on January 16 announced its plan to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary – Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, (SPDC) to Renaissance for a consideration of $1.3bn, while the buyers would make an additional payment of up to $1.1bn relating to prior receivables at completion.

But Chief Executive, NUPRC, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, on October 21, 2024, announced that the sale of SPDC to Renaissance did “not scale (the) regulatory test.”

These assets include an estimated 6.73 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate, along with 56.27 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The Renaissance consortium includes ND Western Limited, Aradel Holdings Plc, the Petrolin Group, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited, and the Waltersmith Group.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, had given an indication of a possible resolution of the issues that led to the Shell/Renaissance deal being rejected by the federal government.

According to Bloomberg, she said issues around Shell’s proposed sale of its onshore assets to Renaissance, a consortium of local companies will be resolved soon.

She said: “I am sure that in short order it will be resolved with the regulator in a way that addresses our own objectives to continue to accelerate exits for international oil companies.”

