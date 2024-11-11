Shell Didn’t Account For $173bn Oil Revenue, MOSOP Alleges

Share

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to probe Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) for allegedly generating about $173.8 billion in Ogoni between 1958 to 1993 without accounting for it.

The president of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke made the call in a state – ment to mark the 29th memorial of the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others by the Abacha government in 1995, claimed that while Shell was reporting a daily production of 28,000 barrels, the Ogoni fields had a capacity not lower than 350,000 barrels.

Nsuke said there was need for the Federal Government to investigate Shell for the unaccounted daily output of 322,000 barrels, accusing the company of “economic sabotage.” The MOSOP president said that the unaccounted 322,000 barrels per day, if valued at $50 per barrel, will amount to $173.8 billion lost to sabotage during the period.

He said: “Shell drilled over 200 oil wells in Ogoni, an environment with excellent porosity and permeability and reported a daily of 28,000 barrels which averages at 140 barrels per well. That I know does not make economic sense.”

“I want to state, as president of MOSOP, that Shell lied about its production capacity and real output in Ogoni and I am calling on the Nigerian government to initiate a probe. “I will state further that Ogoni has capacity to produce over 500,000 barrels of oil daily and Shell should explain how it is that official data suggest 350,000 barrels while Shell reported 28,000 barrels.

“I state again that Shell lied about its output in Ogoni and needs to be investigated.” MOSOP said Shell’s divestment programme is an attempt to escape the consequences of her reckless pollution of the Niger Delta.

Citing the UNEP report on Ogoni and a recent report launched by the Bayelsa State Environmental Commission, MOSOP said Shell should be made to pay for its crimes in Nigeria and not given a leeway to escape through its divestment program. “Divestment would mean that Shell will transfer both assets and liabilities to a new company.

“The implication is that Shell will escape the consequences of her reckless business practices which has killed many and endangers the lives of millions. That is something the Nigerian Government must halt.”

