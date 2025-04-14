Shell Commends Oloibiri Lecture Series As Platform For Change

Share

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), one of the sponsors of the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF), has commended OLEF as a platform for driving change in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The discussions at the forum center on business performance, cost discipline, and process simplification.

This was stated in a release on Monday by SNEPCo’s Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu.

The statement reads, “This event is special to the Shell brand, not only because of the nostalgia of Oloibiri but also because of the quality of discourse it has fostered in our sector over the years.”

SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Ronald Adams, speaking through General Manager of Wells and Geosciences Operations, Joe Mordi, delivered a goodwill message. Adams said, “We are grateful to the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and our host, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), for another successful outing.”

He continued, “These strides come with a commitment to the excellence required of us—for stakeholders, colleagues, our country, and indeed, future generations. The theme for this year, ‘Driving energy sustainability through technology, policy, and supply chain excellence,’ reflects this commitment. The future is bright, and we have the opportunity to co-create it.”

The statement further read: “Organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum began in 1991, in commemoration of the country’s first commercial oil discovery by Shell at Oloibiri, Bayelsa State, in 1956.”

Ronald Adams added that recent developments in the Upstream and Downstream sectors of the energy industry, including Shell’s $5 billion final investment decision for the Bonga North Deepwater project, reflect the sentiments surrounding Nigeria’s first oil discovery.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

