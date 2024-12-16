Shell Approves FID On $5bn Bonga North Deepwater Project

Share

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has officially announced a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Bonga North deepwater project, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The $5 billion Bonga North project, located offshore in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118, is set to sustain and enhance production at the Shell-operated Bonga Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, where Shell holds a 55% operational interest.

In a statement released on Monday, Shell confirmed that the project has an estimated recoverable resource of more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and is projected to achieve a peak production of 110,000 barrels of oil per day.

First oil is anticipated by the end of the decade, ensuring a continued contribution to Nigeria’s energy supply.

“This is another significant investment, which will help us to maintain stable liquids production from our advantaged Upstream portfolio,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director.

The Bonga North project encompasses the drilling, completion, and commissioning of 16 wells—8 production wells and 8 water injection wells.

It also involves modifications to the existing Bonga Main FPSO and the installation of advanced subsea infrastructure, which will be tied back to the FPSO.

Bonga North represents a key component of Shell’s strategy to bolster its Integrated Gas and Upstream business, which continues to drive cash generation well into the next decade.

This project follows a wave of international investment in Nigeria’s deepwater oil industry, underscoring the country’s significance in the global energy landscape.

Shell’s decision reaffirms its long-term commitment to maintaining its leadership in energy production while contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth.

The FID announcement aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign direct investment in its oil and gas sector, fueled by strategic reforms and an improved regulatory environment under the current administration.

