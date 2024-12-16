Shekarau Urges Tinubu To Reassess Approach To Governance 

Share

Ibrahim Shekarau, a political gladiator and former Kano State Governor has called on President Bola Tinubu to reassess his administration’s policies and approach to governance.

Shekarau gave this advice following the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests held from August 1 to 10, 2024 which took place across major cities, aimed at demanding economic and political reforms.

During the 10-day-long protest, protesters called for the reversal of controversial government policies, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Shekarau described the protests as a significant message to the Tinubu administration, urging the president to return to the drawing board.

He also noted that the widespread demonstrations reflected the frustrations of Nigerians with the current state of governance.

“The last protests on the end of bad governance is a clear message. The agitation was not a regional or state affair. It was a national matter.

“I think it’s a very clear message to the President and the Federal Government.

“Nigerians are saying, ‘Please go back to the drawing board and reassess what you are giving us,’” Shekarau stated.

While the protests initially began peacefully, reports of violence and destruction of property were recorded in states like Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto.

Clashes led to the loss of lives and significant damage to public and private assets.

Despite the government’s firm stance on its policies, Shekarau argued that the protests reflected the urgent need for a more inclusive and people-centred approach to governance.

He called on the Tinubu administration to take the concerns of Nigerians seriously, emphasizing that the discontent was a national issue that cut across regions.

The EndBadGovernance protests reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the current economic climate, which has seen rising inflation, unemployment, and a declining standard of living.

Shekarau’s remarks have added to the mounting calls for the Tinubu administration to prioritize economic stability, social welfare, and good governance to address the demands of Nigerians effectively.

