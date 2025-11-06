Shekarau Declares @70: I’ll Remain In Politics For Life

Ex-Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau yesterday pledged to remain and die in politics. He said this at a news conference to mark his 70th birthday in Kano.

He declared: “As far as politics is concerned, my politics is my religion, and my religion is my politics. I will remain in the political arena for life.”

According to him, political participation is an act of faith and a moral obligation to ensure the emergence of credible and accountable leadership. Shekarau said: “I participate to contribute to the emergence of trusted, creative, and responsible leaders.

“The only way to produce such leadership is through politics. Since politics is the process of selecting leaders, it has become, for me, a religious duty.”

The former Minister of Education said his continued involvement in politics was motivated by the desire to serve humanity and to contribute his experience toward building a better society.