Sheilk Adigun Urges Muslims To Always Seeks Forgiveness From Allah

Sheilk Sulaiman Adigun, the Chief Imam of Atala Central Mosque, has said that Muslims should continued to seek Allah forgiveness from our present and past sins. He said whoever Allah has forgiven we be admitted into aljanah firdaus in hereafter.

These was made known during a sermon after the Eid prayer at praying ground on Sunday March 30, 2025, at Mowe Ogun State. The Islamic cleric said we shouldn’t because we have finish with Ramadan we will not continue with our compulsory daily solar prayers. Its mandatory for us.

He also urged Muslims not to stop in some of the charity deed they were doing during Ramadan, but it should continued.

“We also always remember the needy and the less privilege we used to help during Ramadan, we shouldn’t stop it, we should let it continue to empower the needy in the community and society.

“We should also continue with our midnight Personal prayer, we shouldn’t because Ramadan has finish we will stop it. That’s the only way we communicate with Allah alone. Allah mandate us to wake up at wee hours to pray and request for what we want from him.

“Allah also warn us to do away with sins and urged us to do away with it, as will do during Ramadan period.We should all do away with it completely, because nobody knows when he or she is going to die.”

He added that, Allah enjoined wealthy Muslims to spend in what he gave them to the needy people in their Community and society

He said: ” Prophet Muhammad said one of the best charity is the one a Muslim brother gives to another Muslim brother and the third person didn’t see it or heard about it. That’s is the best charity in the sight of Allah. “In all, we should have the fear of Allah in everything we do.

As will do during Ramadan. Allah said should fear a day when we wouldn’t be able to raise our hands and body anymore. We should all fear that day and the day of reckoning. “All praise to Allah for seeing us to the end of Ramadan. We thank Allah for giving us the grace to fast and see the end.

“All praise to Allah, who gives life to whomever he wish, whoever he wishes to die today nobody can stop such a person. Allah do things the way he wants. Allah’s knowledge supercede everything on earth.

“Whatever thing you think you are doing in secret,Allah has the knowledge of it. We thank Allah who has made today possible for us.

And we believe prophet Muhammad is a prophet of Allah whom Allah sent to everyone, irrespective of colour. “The mercy of Allah should continue to be with prophet Muhammad and his household. After Ramadan what’s the duty of Muslims. Allah urge the believers to seek forgiveness from him and him alone.”

