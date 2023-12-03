Sheila Reacts To Israel DMW’s Comment To Her Single Status

The estranged wife of Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW, Sheila Courage has taken to her Instagram page to react to the heavy curse laid on her by Isreal after she claimed she was currently single.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Sheila shared a video of herself vibing to a new song, as she finally revealed that she’s currently single, adding that she’s not searching.

Reacting to Sheila’s claims, Israel DMW took to her IG story to lay a curse of death on any man who intends to come close to her now separated wife, and made the assurance that it’d come to pass with the backing of Edo ancestors.

In response, Sheila replied with a Bible verse from Lamentations about his words not coming to pass if it is not willed by God.

She wrote; “Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, When the Lord commandeth it not? Lamentations 3:37 KJV”

Reaction trailing this post;

veevogee said: “Anything that involves two persons that have seen each other’s nakedness, no dey put mouth for their matter. Both of them are right and both of them are also wrong. Case closed…”

an_na_bella11 said: “This lady dodged a bullet. She don’t know what God has done for her”

iameniolamyde commented: “May we not get married to what we can’t explain”

thronedigital commented: “This is a battle between Edo ancestors and the Calabar ancestors, but the Calabar lady chose the lord of the host instead of her ancestors. This battle won’t be as mall one. Keeping up with the Israelites Season 1 Ep14. 3”

ifys.kitchen said: “It is times like this that I am so glad man no be God. If not eh!”

_funkygold wrote: “Sheila 100..Israel 00″

natashabankz7 commented: “Na pastor pikin sin pass for this life”

daddysgirl_treasure_ wrote: “The best thing she did was to run for her life, can’t imagine what brother Juju was doing behind closed doors if he’s doing all of this openly”

