Sheila Reacts To Claims Of Accusing Isreal DMW A 2-Minutes Man

The estranged wife of Isreal DMW, Sheila Courage, has reacted to the rumours making rounds that her ex-husband is a “2 minutes” man.

Sheila who took to her Instagram page to debunk the claims said the accusation was made by an imposter claiming to be her on X account in order to hide under her name to make derogatory remarks about Israel DMW.

The X user created a fake account, sharing antagonistic chats between Sheila and Isreal DMW on X, adding more drama to their existing feud.

Twitter read, “Since Israel has decided to bring this whole issue online, let me start dropping evidence. You said I forced you to marry me because I was a virgin. Should I also tell the whole world how you are a 2 mins man?

“Just a few days ago you were begging me to forgive you, and now you took…” “The whole issue is online, I will be posting all the evidence soon. Let’s see how it goes.”

Reacting to the post, Sheila Courage responded by saying she wasn’t the one behind the account. She further clarified that she is not on X and that the allegations are baseless.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “I’m not on Twitter! This is a fake account, and everything posted there isn’t valid”.